RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Almost four months after the Olympics ended, Rio de Janeiro organizers are unable to pay some of their bills, including $3.7 million owed to the International Paralympic Committee.
IPC spokesman Craig Spence tells The Associated Press that the money is owed for travel grants, which is part of the contractual agreement to host the Olympics and Paralympics.
Spence says “never have we faced an issue like this with an organizing committee so late paying travel grants.”
The default is the latest for Rio organizers, who have also been late paying hundreds of creditors and contract employees.
