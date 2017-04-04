PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say three men are dead and a fourth has been wounded in what may be a drug-related shooting near a Catholic school.
Police believe two gunmen opened fire at the group of men about 3:30 p.m. Monday before possibly leaving in a gray sport-utility vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was found at the scene, but police weren’t sure if that was what motivated the shooting.
Police have not released the names of the victims, who were between 25 and 31 years old. A fourth victim remained in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital Tuesday.
The shooting occurred across the street and about a block away from St. Malachy Catholic School, which was locked down while police responded as a precaution. The school has students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
