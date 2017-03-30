CHICAGO (AP) — Separate shootings in one Chicago neighborhood have left five people dead, including a pregnant woman.

Chicago police say four people were found fatally shot Thursday in or near a restaurant located in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.

Authorities say a man approached the restaurant and opened fire. Two men were found dead from bullet wounds inside the restaurant. A third person was found unresponsive outside the restaurant.

A fourth man who sustained gunshot wounds was found unresponsive a block away. All the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier, about a mile from the restaurant, the body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Calvin, who was four months pregnant, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say no arrests have been made.