CHICAGO (AP) — Separate shootings in one Chicago neighborhood have left five people dead, including a pregnant woman.
Chicago police say four people were found fatally shot Thursday in or near a restaurant located in the city’s South Shore neighborhood.
Authorities say a man approached the restaurant and opened fire. Two men were found dead from bullet wounds inside the restaurant. A third person was found unresponsive outside the restaurant.
A fourth man who sustained gunshot wounds was found unresponsive a block away. All the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
Earlier, about a mile from the restaurant, the body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says Calvin, who was four months pregnant, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say no arrests have been made.
