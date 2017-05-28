CORNELL, Wis. (AP) — Four people were killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Cornell in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities said.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday when a northbound minivan either failed to yield or ran a stop sign and collided with a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer at the intersection of Highways G and 64.

“Of all the years (as an officer), this is the worst one I’ve ever been to,” Kowalczyk, who has been in law enforcement for 40 years, told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2qwDBeV).

Coroner Ron Patten said one male and three females died at the scene. Names of the dead were not immediately released. Autopsies were planned.

Both drivers survived, Kowalczyk said. Four people were in the minivan and three were killed. The sheriff said the deceased in the minivan were all in their 20s and from the Eau Claire area.

The five people in the pickup were from the Medford area and one of them died. They were pulling a trailer, heading to car races in Rice Lake.

The Wisconsin State Patrol was doing a reconstruction of the accident.

Cornell is about 30 miles northeast of Eau Claire.

___

Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/