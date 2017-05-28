CORNELL, Wis. (AP) — Four people were killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash near Cornell in northwestern Wisconsin, authorities said.
Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said the crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday when a northbound minivan either failed to yield or ran a stop sign and collided with a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer at the intersection of Highways G and 64.
“Of all the years (as an officer), this is the worst one I’ve ever been to,” Kowalczyk, who has been in law enforcement for 40 years, told the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2qwDBeV).
Coroner Ron Patten said one male and three females died at the scene. Names of the dead were not immediately released. Autopsies were planned.
Most Read Stories
- Submarines dismantled in Puget Sound are symbols of nation’s defense dilemma | Jon Talton
- Spike Lee posts, then deletes photo thanking Seahawks' Pete Carroll for signing Colin Kaepernick
- Democrats are supposed to be fighting back, but they just keep losing | Danny Westneat
- Seattle Zestimates are off by $40,000; now hundreds of data crunchers vie to improve Zillow’s model
- Portland mayor: ‘Heroes’ died protecting women on train from anti-Muslim rant VIEW
Both drivers survived, Kowalczyk said. Four people were in the minivan and three were killed. The sheriff said the deceased in the minivan were all in their 20s and from the Eau Claire area.
The five people in the pickup were from the Medford area and one of them died. They were pulling a trailer, heading to car races in Rice Lake.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was doing a reconstruction of the accident.
Cornell is about 30 miles northeast of Eau Claire.
___
Information from: Leader-Telegram, http://www.leadertelegram.com/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.