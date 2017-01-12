BALTIMORE (AP) — A fire official says a woman and three children are injured and six more children are unaccounted for after a house fire in northeast Baltimore.
Fire department spokesman Chief Roman Clark says responding firefighters found heavy fire coming from all three floors of the home when they arrived early Thursday.
Clark says a woman and three children escaped the home. He says the woman and two children are in critical condition and the third child is in serious condition. He says another six children who lived at the home are unaccounted for.
Clark says the third floor collapsed and the second floor partially collapsed. He says the blaze is contained, but hasn’t been placed under control.
The cause is under investigation, but investigators haven’t been able to enter the building.
