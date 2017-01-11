NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say three children and a school bus driver were injured when the bus slid off an icy road in Newark and hit a tree.
Newark police said in a statement Wednesday that the Christina School District bus was making a slow speed turn onto another street when the rear of the bus fish-tailed and hit a tree. Police say eight children ranging in age from 11 to 14 were on the bus.
Police say three 13-year-olds and the bus driver, a 54-year-old woman, had minor injuries. The rest of the children boarded another bus for school.
Police say no charges are being filed.
