ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Four people have been convicted of charges stemming from the kidnapping and torturing of two college students in Rochester last year.
A jury on Monday found the two men and two women guilty of kidnapping the two male University of Rochester students in December, when the victims were abused during a 40-hour ordeal that ended when they were rescued by a police SWAT team.
Prosecutors say the men were mistakenly targeted for retribution for a drug-related robbery. Both have since graduated.
Lydell Strickland was found guilty of all 31 charges, which also included assault, gang assault and robbery. The three other defendants — David Alcarez-Ubiles, Inalia Rolldan and Ruth Lora — were also convicted of weapons-related charges.
Five others involved previously pleaded guilty. The Associated Press isn’t naming the victims because authorities say they were sexually abused.
