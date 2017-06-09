BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two current and two former Florida police officers have been charged in connection with the beating of a man captured after a high-speed car chase.

Charging documents released Friday show Boynton Beach officer Michael Brown and former officers Justin Harris and Ronald Ryan have been charged with the 2014 beating of Jeffrey Braswell. The trio and Sgt. Philip Antico are also charged with trying to cover it up.

Braswell was in a car driven by Byron Harris, who fled at 100 mph (160 kph) after running a stop sign. During the chase, officer Jeffrey Williams was seriously injured when struck by Harris and possibly by a pursuing police car.

A TV helicopter captured video of officers kicking Harris, Braswell and another passenger.

Court records don’t list attorneys for the officers.