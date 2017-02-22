FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Maryland State Police say four federal prisoners were taken to a hospital after the van in which they were riding was involved in a three-vehicle pileup near Frederick.
Sgt. Dale Smith said Wednesday that none of their injuries was life-threatening.
Cpl. Kenneth Shilling told The Frederick News-Post (http://bit.ly/2mc1OGu ) that the federal government van was rear-ended Monday morning on northbound U.S. 15 after it braked suddenly to avoid hitting a stopped vehicle ahead. Shilling says the collision forced the van to hit the stopped vehicle.
The U.S. Marshals Service, which often transports federal prisoners, did not immediately return a call Wednesday to its Maryland district office in Baltimore.
Most Read Stories
- Jay Inslee for president? Governor’s profile is on the rise
- Swedish CEO resigns in wake of Seattle Times investigation
- Mayor Ed Murray proposes $55 million a year property-tax levy to fight homelessness VIEW
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Nordstrom’s big, beautiful stores are losing ground VIEW
The accident happened about 2 miles north of Frederick.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.