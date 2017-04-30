TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police say four men are dead — including the suspected gunman — after a shooting at a home in Topeka, Kansas, that is part of a private business providing in-home care for people with special needs.
Police Lt. Colleen Stuart tells the Topeka Capital-Journal (http://bit.ly/2pyvFgg ) that dispatchers received a report about the shooting late Sunday afternoon from a call from the home. Stuart said the four men were pronounced dead at the scene and another male victim was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Stuart says the suspected gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
None of the names of the deceased were identified pending notification of kin. Stuart said the shooter and all the victims were associated with the home but declined to elaborate.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Starbucks' Dragon Frappuccino is new 'secret' drink craze
- First reaction: Seahawks select 6 players in second and third rounds of NFL Draft
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- 2017 NFL draft: Live Seahawks updates from the final day, rounds 4-7
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.