HARRISBURG, Ore. (AP) — A plane has crashed in western Oregon, killing four people.
Linn County Sheriff Bruce Riley reports his deputies responded to the crashed in a field Friday near the town of Harrisburg and that the four occupants of the plane died.
The Register-Guard newspaper reports the plane was approaching the Eugene Airport when it crashed about 10 miles (16 kilometers) north of the airport.
Marty Nill, who with his brother operates a private airfield near Harrisburg, said in a phone interview that conditions are very windy.
