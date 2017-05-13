TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say four people are dead after a tractor-trailer slammed into the back of a car and then hit a flatbed truck hauling steel bars in western Indiana.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Joe Watts tells the Tribune-Star (http://bit.ly/2qhzoNO ) the car erupted into flames after it was hit Saturday evening along Interstate 70 west of Terre Haute. Three occupants in the car were killed.
Watts says the tractor-trailer then hit the Maverick flatbed truck, and steel bars on the flatbed skewered the tractor-trailer, killing the driver.
Watts says the accident occurred as traffic slowed in the eastbound lanes because of an active fire. Watts says the tractor-trailer failed to slow before rear-ending the car.
The accident closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 in the area, creating long traffic backups.
Information from: Tribune-Star, http://www.tribstar.com
