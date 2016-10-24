SYDNEY (AP) — Four people were killed on Tuesday in an accident at a popular theme park on Australia’s east coast, officials said.

Two men and two women died while on a river rapids ride at Dreamworld, said Miche Paterson, a spokeswoman for the park, located on Queensland state’s Gold Coast. She had no information on how the accident occurred.

The park was closed following the accident, Paterson said.

“Dreamworld is working as quickly as possible to establish the facts around the incident and is working closely with emergency authorities and police to do this,” the park said in a statement.

Aerial footage of the park showed paramedics at the Thunder River Rapids ride, which whisks riders in circular rafts along a fast-moving, man-made river.

Queensland police said they were called to the scene following reports that several people had been injured by a conveyor belt.

“This is a very sad day for our city,” Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the families of those affected — and the emergency staff in attendance.”