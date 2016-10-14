KILLIAN, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina troopers say four college students have died after their SUV crossed the median of Interstate 77 near Columbia and slammed into oncoming traffic.

The Richland County Coroner’s office identified the dead as 21-year-old Melvin Jackson Jr. of Chester; 21-year-old Darrell Pendergrass of Society Hill; 18-year-old Keeron McElveen of Kingstree and 19-year-old Jamarius Bruce of Darlington. The coroner’s office says Jackson was the driver.

Claflin University says all four were students. The school is offering counseling and opening its chapel in Orangeburg for prayer and reflection.

Troopers say they are still investigating why the SUV crossed the median near the Killian Road exit around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

A person in the vehicle that was struck by SUV was taken to the hospital.