BOSTON (AP) — Four Massachusetts churches have withdrawn a federal lawsuit that claimed a new state law prohibiting discrimination against transgender people in public restrooms violated their constitutional right to religious freedom.

The conservative Christian group Alliance Defending Freedom sued in October on behalf of the churches.

The group said Monday it voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit after Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey’s office revised its written guidance on the law, “which now protects the freedom of churches to … operate their facilities in a manner that doesn’t violate their core religious beliefs.”

Healey’s spokeswoman says state law has long provided that religious facilities under certain circumstances are exempt from the public accommodations law.

The law allows people to use the bathrooms or locker rooms corresponding with their gender identities in places of public accommodation such as restaurants and stores.