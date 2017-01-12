COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Four children were injured, one of them critically, after being run over on their way to school Thursday morning in Colorado.

Police are still investigating what led up to the crash in Colorado Springs. Witnesses told The Gazette (http://bit.ly/2jnOqgZ) that a crossing guard had stopped traffic at a crosswalk so the children could cross when a car made a right turn into them, dragging them underneath the car.

Police spokesman Lt. Howard Black says some people who saw the crash rushed over to lift the car off the children. He said one of them needed to be pulled free.

All four children were taken to the hospital, but the nature of their injuries wasn’t released.

Black says the driver is being evaluated.