YEMASSEE, S.C. (AP) — Rescue personnel say four children have been killed and several adults have suffered serious injury in a wreck involving a car and a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Colleton County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol told local media outlets that the wreck happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday near Yemassee.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue’s Twitter account states that four children died at the scene when a car ended up trapped beneath the rig.

One person was flown to a Charleston area hospital and two others were taken to Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro.

The names of the victims have not been released.

One southbound lane of traffic was reopened around 7 a.m.

Neither the coroner nor a spokesman for the Highway Patrol responded to messages Friday morning.