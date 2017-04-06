HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Four of the six University of Connecticut students charged with alcohol-related offenses after a student was hit and killed by a campus fire department vehicle have applied for a special form of probation that would allow them to avoid a criminal record.
The Courant (http://cour.at/2od9P18 ) reports they are scheduled to return to Superior Court in Rockville on June 1 for hearings on their applications for accelerated rehabilitation. The two who have not applied for accelerated rehabilitation are due in court this month.
Authorities say the students had been hosting an off-campus party at a fraternity-affiliated house Oct. 16. Nineteen-year-old party attendee Jeffny Pally was asleep in front of the fire department garage door and was run over by a vehicle responding to what turned out to be a false alarm.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
