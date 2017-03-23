Share story

By
The Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police have arrested two more people after finding the body of an elderly New York man in a suitcase on an Arkansas farm.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2nGOxcs ) reports 34-year-old Leeann Naomi Sager and 25-year-old Aaron Rulison were arrested Tuesday in New York. Both are charged with concealment of a human corpse.

Authorities say Sager was a caregiver to 89-year-old Robert Brooks. Investigators believe the World War II veteran died of natural causes at his home in upstate New York about a month before his body was found on March 5.

Authorities are still investigating why his body was taken to Arkansas.

Two other caregivers, Michael Stivers and Virginia Colvin, were arrested earlier this month. They’re being held in Arkansas on $100,000 bond on charges of abusing a corpse.

