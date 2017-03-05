AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four members of the Bandidos motorcycle gang have been indicted on charges they conspired to kill a man who was attempting to launch a Texas chapter of the Hell’s Angels in Austin.
Federal authorities say the four include 47-year-old Johnny Romo, who holds a national position with the gang. The charges against him include murder in aid of racketeering.
Authorities say Romo and the others conspired to kill Anthony Benesh in a 2006 sniper attack as he stood outside an Austin restaurant.
Prosecutors say the Bandidos didn’t want a rival gang to diminish their power and territory, and had threatened Benesh against starting a chapter.
The four men were indicted and taken into custody Thursday.
It’s not known if Romo has an attorney to answer the charges.
