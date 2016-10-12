SYLACAUGA, Ala. (AP) — Four black men are facing assault charges in connection with the beating of a white Alabama high school student who had posted pro-police comments online.
In a statement, Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson says four recent Sylacauga High School students were arrested Tuesday following the Sept. 30 attack against 17-year-old Brian Ogle.
Ogle’s mother, Brandi Allen, says her son responded to students wearing Black Lives Matter T-shirts at his school with “Blue lives matter,” a defense of police officers. He was hospitalized with serious head injuries.
Twenty-year-old Quartez Walker and 19-year-old Bobby Brown were arrested at Stillman College. Eighteen-year-old La Noah Ely, Jr. was arrested at Auburn University in Montgomery. Twenty-year-old Daveon Nix was arrested in Sylacauga.
Most Read Stories
- Police kill knife-bearing man as final holdouts are evicted from Jungle WATCH
- Unshackled, Trump unleashes aggressive attacks on own party VIEW
- Don’t permit homeless camping in Seattle’s green spaces | Editorial
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
- Three years after ‘Breaking Bad,’ Bryan Cranston still hasn’t shaken Walter White
Police have said the attack may have been racially motivated.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.