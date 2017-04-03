KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials confirm that at least four provincial intelligence service agents have been killed in an attack by Taliban insurgents in eastern Ghazni province.
Two provincial officials from eastern Paktika province confirmed on Monday that the deputy provincial director for Paktika, Abdul Wahib Khan, as well as his driver and two other people were killed in the ambush on Sunday.
The attack took place when their convoy was travelling from Ghazni toward Paktika province. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity, because they were not authorized to talk about intelligence-related issues.
The officials added that there were reports of others being wounded, but the exact number was not known.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, claimed responsibility for the ambush.
