PALACIOS, Texas (AP) — The Coast Guard says the bodies of all three people who went missing while duck hunting along the Gulf Coast of Texas have been recovered.
Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Kendrick says two bodies and the boat were found Saturday afternoon near Matagorda Bay and the third body was found a few hours later.
Officials say Starett Burke, Spencer Hall and Chris Ruckman were believed to have launched their 17-foot flat-bottomed boat at about 4 a.m. Friday. Ruckman’s girlfriend contacted the Coast Guard when they didn’t return home by evening.
Lt. Karl Alejandre says weather may have been a factor, but that investigators don’t yet know what caused the boat to capsize. He says wind and small craft advisories had been issued and waves were 2 to 4 feet high.
Information from: KPRC-TV, http://www.click2houston.com
