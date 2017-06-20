KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A third man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a Tennessee high school football player who shielded two girls from the gunfire.

The Knoxville Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Kipling Deshawn Colbert has been indicted in the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson.

Dobson was shot in December 2015 while protecting two friends from gunfire in his Knoxville neighborhood. He was praised by then-President Barack Obama as a hero shortly after he was killed. Dobson also has posthumously received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

Colbert is being held on $1 million bond. Online court records don’t indicate whether he has a lawyer.

Christopher Drone Bassett and Richard Gregory Williams III also have been charged with first-degree murder in Dobson’s killing.