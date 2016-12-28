FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found a body in a canal where two others died after their car crashed through a chain-link fence and plunged into the water in South Florida.

Local news outlets say the body was spotted Wednesday morning near Fort Lauderdale by a news traffic helicopter.

Broward Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gina Carter says the identity hasn’t yet been confirmed.

The crash happened early Monday. Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that 21-year-old driver Keiontae Myers survived the crash. Two of the passengers — 23-year-old Jasmine Davis and 21-year-old Jarvis Mosley — were killed.

Divers found their bodies in the car, which was submerged in the water, tangled in thick weeds. Since the crash, authorities have been searching for Davis’ sister, 26-year-old Lucienne Pierre.