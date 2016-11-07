ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Thirty-six suspected Islamic State group militants have gone on trial for last year’s twin suicide bombings that killed 101 peace activists in the deadliest attack in Turkey.
Prosecutors say the Oct. 10, 2015 attack in Ankara was carried out by a Turkish national and a Syrian.
The defendants appearing in court on Monday include the owners of two vehicles that allegedly brought the bombers to Ankara, a person who allegedly trained them and others charged with aiding and abetting the attackers.
Some of the defendants face 101 separate life terms for the deaths of the victims and additional life terms for the attempted murder of hundreds of people who were wounded.
The charges include crimes against the state, murder, and membership in a terror group.
