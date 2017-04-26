NEW YORK (AP) — This year’s Andrew Carnegie fellows will delve into a wide range of issues — including immigration, the refugee crisis, American election processes and global violence against women in politics.
The Carnegie Corporation said Wednesday that this year’s fellows also will explore terrorist groups’ use of social media; educational inequality; and technology such as driverless cars.
Thirty-five scholars, journalists, and authors are recipients of 2017 Carnegie fellowships.
Each fellow will receive up to $200,000 in funding for research and writing in the social sciences and humanities.
