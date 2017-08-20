CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say at least 33 people have been wounded, six fatally, in weekend shootings in the nation’s third-largest city.
The Chicago Tribune reports the shootings happened in just a 13-hour period ending early Sunday.
Police say someone in an SUV fired at a crowd outside a South Side banquet hall that serves as a nightclub, killing one and injuring six early Sunday. The gunman drove off.
Chicago’s gun violence has drawn national scrutiny, including from President Donald Trump. The city had more than 760 homicides in 2016. That was more than New York and Los Angeles combined.
___
Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com