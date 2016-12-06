WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — A mother bear and three cubs have been found dead in a Pennsylvania church parking lot.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission calls the deaths of the sow and the cubs “highly suspicious” and is seeking information.
Wildlife conservation officers responded Tuesday to a report of dead bears in the parking lot of St. Monica’s Church in West Wyoming. They discovered a nearly 300-pound female bear and the cubs.
The bears showed no signs of bullet wounds or external trauma.
The game commission says it plans to conduct toxicology tests to determine the cause of the bears’ deaths.
