Share story

The Associated Press

WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — A mother bear and three cubs have been found dead in a Pennsylvania church parking lot.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission calls the deaths of the sow and the cubs “highly suspicious” and is seeking information.

Wildlife conservation officers responded Tuesday to a report of dead bears in the parking lot of St. Monica’s Church in West Wyoming. They discovered a nearly 300-pound female bear and the cubs.

The bears showed no signs of bullet wounds or external trauma.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The game commission says it plans to conduct toxicology tests to determine the cause of the bears’ deaths.

The Associated Press