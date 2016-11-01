LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing his co-worker’s 3-year-old daughter at their workplace in downtown Los Angeles.
The woman picked her daughter up from daycare and brought her to work at a garment factory on Monday.
When the woman stepped away from her work station, the Los Angeles Police Department says a co-worker began stabbing the girl without warning. The girl, known as “Baby Ruby,” died at a hospital.
Thirty-four-year-old Ricardo Augusto Utuy was arrested and booked on a murder charge. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.
Most Read Stories
- What national media are saying about Seahawks' loss to Saints: 'A lot needs to be fixed'
- Seattle sports world reacts to 'ridiculous' officiating in Seahawks' 25-20 loss to Saints
- Ballard baby shower ends in ‘large disturbance,’ police say
- Bellevue now Washington’s biggest majority-minority city
- Seahawks GM John Schneider must fix offensive line before NFL trade deadline | Larry Stone
The motive is unclear.
Police Capt. Jorge Rodriguez tells the Los Angeles Times that witnesses reported the man would laugh and talk to himself. Witnesses tell KNBC-TV that the man was newly hired.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.