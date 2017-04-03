The boy suffered a serious injury to his hand and forearm and was taken to a Seattle hospital. The wolf hybrid was secured by authorities.

OLYMPIA — Authorities say a 3-year-old boy was seriously injured by a wolf hybrid after the boy stuck his hand in a kennel outside his home.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were sent to the child’s home in Olympia Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the boy’s mother was inside the home when the child wandered out to the kennel area without her knowledge. Authorities say at least one of two hybrid wolves attacked. The animals were kept by the family inside fenced kennels.

The sheriff’s office says the boy suffered a serious injury to his hand and forearm and was taken to a Seattle hospital.

Thurston County Animal Control and Washington State Fish and Wildlife were called to secure the animals for further investigation.

The sheriff’s office says the mother was cooperating with the investigation.