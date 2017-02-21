TOOMSUBA, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say three women and a child have died in a shooting at a home in eastern Mississippi.
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says the four people were discovered Tuesday morning with gunshot wounds. Cobler says he has yet to examine the bodies, and did not release names or ages.
He says another child was found physically unharmed at the home and taken to a local hospital.
It’s unclear what prompted the shooting.
Cobler says neighbors called a sheriff’s deputy to the home after they didn’t see any activity there Monday. Cobler says the deputy found a shattered screen door with a bullet hole.
The home is about 5 miles from the Alabama state line.
