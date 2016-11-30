SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities have identified the three victims, ranging in age from 43 to 69, who died from apparent food-poisoning at a church-sponsored Thanksgiving meal in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The East Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2gJPKtD) that all three people were residents at two separate assisted living facilities in Antioch, California.

They were identified as Christopher Cappetti, 43, Chooi Keng Cheah, 59, and Jane Evans, 69.

Officials say an additional 14 people got sick after eating at a free, annual holiday feast hosted by the Golden Hills Community Church. It served more than 800 diners, including elderly and homeless people.

Autopsies of the victims found similar intestinal abnormalities, and forensic pathologists were still trying to determine the causes of death, the paper reported.