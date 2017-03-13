GRAETTINGER, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say three tanker cars containing ethanol remain in a rural creek, three days after a fiery train derailment in northwestern Iowa.

Environmental specialist Amber Wolf with the Iowa Natural Resources Department said Monday that the fire finally went out midday Sunday.

The blaze erupted after the derailment around 1 a.m. Friday on a trestle bridge spanning Jack Creek near Graettinger, about 160 miles northwest of Des Moines. Federal safety officials say 20 tanker cars filled with ethanol left the tracks, with five plunging into the creek.

Wolf says two of the five cars have been pulled out, but three remained in the creek Sunday after recovery work was suspended because of a snowstorm.

The department says creek water checks downstream found no obvious signs of a spill.

