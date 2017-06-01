MADISON, Ga. (AP) — Three stolen puppies are back home in Georgia after authorities chased two men fleeing with them down the interstate.

The Telegraph of Macon reports (http://bit.ly/2srcnIe ) the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the men from South Carolina traveled Tuesday to Lamar County after a Yorkshire Terrier breeder posted an online advertisement for puppies. The department says in a Facebook post the men “forcefully stole” three puppies and headed toward South Carolina on Interstate 20.

A Morgan County sheriff’s deputy spotted and started chasing the suspects’ Mercedes near Madison, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) from the breeder’s home, and was joined by a Georgia State Patrol trooper, who rammed the car and forced it to stop.

Both men were arrested, but no further details have been released.

