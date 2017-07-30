ENID, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports three small earthquakes have been recorded in northern Oklahoma during the weekend.
The largest was a magnitude 2.6 quake on Saturday near Enid, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. A magnitude 2.5 temblor was also recorded Saturday near Enid and a 2.2 magnitude quake was recorded Sunday near Woodward, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Geologists say quakes of magnitude 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest felt by humans.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Incredible shrinking airline seat’ draws U.S. appeals-court rebuke
- Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger exits Saturday's game after being hit in the face by a pitch (video)
- As Redfin IPO leaps 44 percent, CEO worries Seattle will become like Bay Area
- Tesla delivers first lower-cost Model 3 cars, but warns of ‘manufacturing hell’
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
Scientists have linked some oil and gas production in Oklahoma to an uptick in earthquakes, but the frequency of such earthquakes in Oklahoma had dropped recently as the state imposed new restrictions on the injection of wastewater into underground disposal wells.