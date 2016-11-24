PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say three men hanging Christmas lights were shot after getting into an argument with a passing motorist.

The victims told authorities they were decorating a home in the city’s Juniata (joon-ee-EHT’-ah) neighborhood Wednesday night when a man drove by and asked if any of them had hit his car.

Authorities say the question led to an argument, and someone in the car fired at the group.

The victims are 28, 34 and 36. They were transported to area hospitals and listed in stable condition.

Police have a description of the suspects and the vehicle.