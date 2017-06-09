EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Three seniors at an elite New Hampshire prep school have been expelled days before graduation for tampering with an election for student council president.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2rUkX2Y) Phillips Exeter Academy expelled the students June 2 following an investigation by the school’s discipline committee.
A spokeswoman said the academy was presented with evidence that fraudulent ballots had been filled out and counted in the results of the April 25 election. She says the school is working with council and faculty advisers to determine how best to address the election results.
Menat Bahnasy, who ran on a platform calling for more faculty of color and campus inclusion, lost to Jackson Parell, who advocated bringing outside culture to campus and improving the dining hall experience. He says he has no knowledge of any election tampering.
This story has been corrected to show the name of the paper is the Portsmouth Herald, not the Portsmouth Press Herald.
Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com
