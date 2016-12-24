MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say three people, including an infant, died in a Christmas Eve day fire in Pennsylvania.
Fire Marshal Martin Jacobs said the blaze was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Saturday in a home in Allegheny County’s Stowe Township.
Jacobs said a 5-month-old infant was found on the second floor of the dwelling. He said the child’s grandmother and uncle were found at the bottom of the stairs.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
