SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prosecutors in Northern California have charged three current and former officers for their alleged involvement in a wide-ranging police sex scandal involving a teenager.
The Alameda County district attorney on Monday charged Oakland Police Officers Giovani LoVerde and Brian Bunton and former Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricardo Perez.
Court documents show LoVerde was charged with felony oral copulation with a minor. Bunton was charged with felony conspiracy to obstruct justice for overt acts for allegedly alerting the teen about an undercover prostitution sting on International Boulevard, where she was prostituting herself. Perez was charged with felony oral copulation with a minor and two misdemeanor counts of engaging in lewd conduct for public sex acts.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the officers had an attorney who could comment on their behalf.
Two former police officers, one from Oakland and one from Livermore, were charged in the case last week.
