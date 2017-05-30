GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Three men have been found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.

Police say gunfire was reported just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at a Nissan dealership in Greenville, about 50 miles northeast of Dallas. Arriving officers found the three men dead.

The dealership owner, Rick Ford, said two of the men waited several hours for the third man to arrive. Ford said the first two men initially represented themselves as federal agents but may have been bounty hunters.

Ford said that when the two men tried to apprehend the third man, a gunfight erupted as horrified employees and customers ducked for cover.

Nobody else was wounded in the shootout. No identities have been released.