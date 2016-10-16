MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The attorney of suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore says three of his client’s law clerks have been fired.
Attorney Mat Staver tells Al.com (http://bit.ly/2eldHX9) in a statement Sunday that acting Chief Justice Lyn Stuart fired Moore’s head law clerk and two other law clerks. Stuart sent a letter asking Moore to remove his items and return his keys by Oct. 18.
A judicial panel suspended Moore for the remainder of his term after finding he urged state probate judges to defy the federal courts on gay marriage.
Staver calls the firings and order to remove personal effects “outrageous.”
Most Read Stories
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
- The story behind Kristofferson's iconic 'Me and Bobby McGee'
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- How a super typhoon got sucked into a jet stream and spawned the storm that’s barreling right for us
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington VIEW
Moore is appealing the suspension.
By the end of his term in 2019, he’ll be beyond the age limit of 70 for judges.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.