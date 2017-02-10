JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say three people have been shot to death and one has been wounded during an attempted robbery in Mississippi’s capital city.
Jackson police said Friday that a shootout occurred late Thursday at Westwood Apartments. Some people were playing dominos in an apartment when others entered and tried to rob them.
Two people died at the scene, and another died later at a hospital.
Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham Stewart says all three died of multiple gunshot wounds.
Most Read Stories
- Appeals court refuses to reinstate Trump travel ban WATCH
- Moving to Canada is no election-year joke anymore | Danny Westneat
- Seahawks sign former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh, which could spell the end for Steven Hauschka
- Emirates says Seattle flight delayed 6 hours as Delta withheld $300 spare part
- Seattle restaurant's sandwich board "congratchulayting" Betsy DeVos goes viral
Police identified two of those killed as Dominique Garrett and Jessie Kelly, both 23. The third person killed was not immediately identified.
Police say 23-year-old Marquis Garrett was wounded. He is Dominique Garrett’s brother.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.