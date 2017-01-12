GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. secretary-general warned on Thursday against a “quick fix” to end decades of division between Cyprus’ ethnic Greek and Turkish communities, even as U.N.-hosted talks headed to a new phase as three key foreign ministers met to help address security issues on the Mediterranean island.

Antonio Guterres underscored instead that tough work is still needed for success to crown months of talks led by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders seen as the best — and possibly last — chance to restore unity to an island divided nearly through the middle since a pro-Greek coup and subsequent Turkish military invasion over four decades ago.

“We’re not here for a quick fix,” Guterres, flanked by the two Cypriot leaders, told reporters during a pause in Geneva talks. Work will continue toward “a solid and a sustainable solution for Cyprus” that “will be a symbol of hope in a world where so many conflicts are emerging, where so many problems do not seem to come to an end.”

“You cannot expect miracles and immediate solutions,” he said.

Guterres said international talks were at “the starting point,” but said progress has been made on issues like territory, property and relations with the European Union since Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anasastaides and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Monday took up closed-door meetings in Geneva about outstanding issues.

Any final accord would go before voters in the both the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus that’s recognized only by Turkey and the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus in the south. Guterres acknowledged that “referenda are not an easy challenge.”

The arrival earlier of Foreign Ministers Boris Johnson of Britain, Nikos Kotzias of Greece and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey means years of efforts to reunify Cyprus have tackled security for the first time. The issue strikes at the heart of many Greek and Turkish Cypriot fears, and is seen as pivotal to any final deal.

Turkey stationed about 35,000 troops in the north in 1974 when it invaded following a coup by Greek Cypriots hoping to unify Cyprus with Greece. The minority Turkish Cypriots see Turkey’s military might as their sole insurance against any Greek Cypriot hostility if a peace deal unravels, and insist on keeping the troops as part of a final accord.

Greek Cypriots consider a Turkish troop presence as a threat and an instrument of Ankara’s influence on the island. They insist that Turkey, which isn’t an EU member, should neither keep troops on the island nor have the right to intervene militarily in Cyprus, which is part of the 28-nation bloc.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini were also participating in the talks.

As the security talks got underway, Anasastaides floated the possibility of the creation of an international police force, without specifying who or how it might be set up or lead, a diplomat who attended the session said on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to provide details about the talks.

In his opening remarks, Cavusoglu insisted that Turkish troops and intervention rights remain in place as part of a peace accord, according to an official with knowledge of what the foreign minister said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to disclose details of the conference.

Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides told reporters “nothing new” was said at the opening session. But he spoke of an “encouraging” reference by EU officials that the bloc can oversee security of its own members, as well as an expressed U.N. willingness to ensure the implementation of a peace deal.

Espen Barth Eide, the U.N. envoy for Cyprus, said the phase now was one of “sharing of ideas.”

“All ideas have been presented in kind of preliminary ways, but there is nothing even close to a conclusion of any of that,” Eide told The Associated Press.

The foreign ministers were hoping to make progress that could pave the way for their prime ministers to join, a possible signal that a wide-ranging accord also involving issues like governance, property and territory could be on tap. Britain is a former colonial overseer in Cyprus, and today operates two military bases on the island.

“The prime minister will travel to Geneva if there are signs that a resolution is achievable,” Greek government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters in Athens, referring to Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. A spokesman for Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said he, too, was waiting for signs of progress from the foreign ministers.

___

Menelaos Hadjicostis reported from Nicosia, Cyprus. Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens, Greece, contributed to this report.