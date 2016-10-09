ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque police say three people dressed as clowns are in custody after being found with a possible firearm.
Police spokesman Simon Drobik says officers were dispatched Sunday to a call about a “clown sighting” near a kids’ clothing store.
Authorities located three juveniles donning clown masks.
Drobik says they were also in possession of what appears to be a handgun.
Most Read Stories
- Huskies end losing streak to Oregon in 70-21 rout
- State GOP leader excuses Trump’s remarks: ‘He was channeling Bill Clinton’
- Amazon’s hiring hunger transforming Seattle economy
- FINAL: Huskies snap 12-game losing streak vs. Ducks with 70-21 blowout victory over Oregon
- Now Seattle wants to copy Portland’s disastrous homeless camping policy | Danny Westneat
The investigation is ongoing.
It’s not clear what charges the three could face.
The incident comes amid a rash of hoaxes and threats of scary clown sightings across the nation.
Police in Alamogordo have identified three boys who allegedly haunted a middle school dressed with a clown mask.
Roswell police have urged residents not to dress up as clowns after reports surfaced of clowns with bats walking around the city.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.