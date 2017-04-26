SRINAGAR, India (AP) — The Indian army says at least three soldiers and two suspected rebels have been killed in Indian-controlled Kashmir after militants stormed a military camp close to the Line of Control dividing the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

Army spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia says the militants on Thursday used guns and grenades to target soldiers northwest of Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident and no rebel group fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately issued any statement.

Kashmir is divided between nuclear rivals India and Pakistan. Both counties claim the territory in its entirety.

Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and Indian military crackdown.