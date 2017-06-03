AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Three gunmen on motor bikes launched an attack from Syrian soil on Jordanian border positions Saturday and were killed in a clash with troops, a news website linked to Jordan’s military reported.
The Hala Akhbar site said a Jordanian soldier sustained a hand injury and was in stable condition.
The attackers started out Saturday morning from near Rukban, a makeshift border camp that houses tens of thousands of displaced Syrians, the report said.
Jordan has alleged that Rukban houses Islamic militants along with displaced Syrians.
Saturday’s attack came during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. A car bomb attack launched from Rukban a year ago, also during Ramadan, killed seven Jordanian troops and led to a closure of the border.