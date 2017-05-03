WASHINGTON — A jury in Washington has convicted three people of being disruptive at Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ confirmation hearing in January.
A jury returned the guilty verdicts Wednesday in Superior Court of the District of Columbia.
Each demonstrator was convicted of two charges related to the Jan. 10 hearing. One demonstrator, 61-year-old Desiree Ali-Fairooz of Bluemont, Virginia, was convicted of disruptive conduct and demonstrating on U.S. Capitol grounds.
The other two, 60-year-old Tighe Barry and 66-year-old Lenny Bianchi were convicted of demonstrating on U.S. Capitol grounds and making an unlawful display.
Each charge is a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and or a $1,000 fine. Sentencing is set for June 21.
