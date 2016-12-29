OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A man who pleaded for the community to stop the violence in Oakland after his son and grandson were killed three years ago became a victim himself this week.
The East Bay Times reports (http://bayareane.ws/2ihI1Us ) that 39-year-old Melvin Johnson was killed while driving in East Oakland not far from a street shrine for his 16-month-old grandson and 20-year-old son. They were shot and killed in August 2013. Johnson was killed Tuesday.
No motive has been released by police for Johnson’s killing. A suspect has not been arrested.
Johnson had previously moved his son and grandson to Fresno to get them away from Oakland’s street violence. But the pair were in Oakland at the time for a birthday party.
The crimes remain unsolved.
Information from: Contra Costa Times, http://www.contracostatimes.com
