ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say three Pinellas County school buses crashed on the first day back from winter break, though no students were injured.
The Tampa Bay Times (https://goo.gl/Gs52G8) reports the crashes occurred Tuesday afternoon.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus driver was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a car rear-ended the bus in Lealman and fled the scene.
A second driver was cited after a bus failed to stop at a stop sign in St. Petersburg and collided with an SUV.
In Clearwater, authorities say a car ran a red light and collided with a bus, sending it crashing into a light pole.
In North Carolina, a school bus driver was charged with careless and reckless driving and going too fast for conditions after the bus slid off a road Tuesday and into a ditch before overturning with four students inside.
